Gov. JB Pritzker leading trade mission in United Kingdom

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker is in the United Kingdom, looking to drum up investments in Illinois' economy.

The governor began his trade mission in the UK on Sunday by attending the Goodwill Festival of Speed, a motorsport festival where he touted the state's commitment to electric vehicle manufacturing with auto industry leaders.

Over the next few days, he plans to meet with business and education leaders in London to sell Illinois as a clean energy and manufacturing hub.

"When I first ran for Governor, I promised to be our state's best Chief Marketing Officer—letting the world know that Illinois is the best place to live, work, and do business," Pritzker said in a statement. "Over the next several days, I couldn't be more excited to meet with UK and international leaders—sharing the many virtues of our state, from our talented workforce and world-class manufacturing industry to our booming electric vehicle ecosystem and ambitious clean energy goals."

Pritzker is set to return from his trip on Thursday.