Gov. JB Pritzker seeking an extra $50 million next year to fight homelessness in Illinois

Gov. JB Pritzker proposes $50 million more next year to fight homelessness in Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker on Thursday unveiled his plan to reduce homelessness in Illinois in the coming fiscal year, and it's focused on reducing inequities that hurt the Black community.

For the fiscal year that starts July 1, Pritzker is asking for $250 million for efforts to fight homelessness under his "Home Illinois" initiative, a $50 million increase from funding for homelessness initiatives during the current fiscal year.

The plan includes $35 million toward court-based rental assistance, $2 million for legal aid for people in eviction court, and $13 million to reduce racial disparities in housing – including pilot programs for the formerly incarcerated and foster children.

"Our approach understands that homelessness is not an issue of personal failing, but of historical discrimination and structural barriers that have driven inequality for Black families across the nation, and of course right here in Illinois," Pritzker said.

The governor's "Home Illinois" plan is part of his budget proposal for the next fiscal year, and must be approved by state lawmakers.