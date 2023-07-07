Gov. JB Pritzker announces $41 billion in Rebuild Illinois infrastructure projects

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a six-year commitment to improve all forms of infrastructure in the state of Illinois. Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday announced $41 billion in funding for a variety of construction projects through the state's Rebuild Illinois infrastructure program through 2029.

"At its core, Rebuild Illinois is about what matters most, and that's our people, and together we are building an Illinois that will outlast all of us, leaving a better and more prosperous future for generations to come," Pritzker said.

The expanded program includes more than transportation projects like roads and bridges; it also supports upgrades for broadband access, state colleges and universities, along with innovation hubs.

The plan includes more than $27 billion in road and bridge repairs through 2029, including $4.6 billion over the next year. The remaining $14 billion will go to public transit, freight and passenger rail systems, aviation projects, ports, waterways, and other projects