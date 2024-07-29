Gov. JB Pritzker signs Illinois birth equity legislation into law

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois is trying to make sure all women get the same care when having a baby.

Gov. JB Pritzker on Monday signed legislation meant to improve post-partum care and save the lives of new Black mothers.

The new law requires insurance companies to cover all pregnancy, post-partum, and newborn care provided by doulas, lactation consultants, and midwives for a year. That would include home births, home visits, and other support before and after labor.

It would also invest in grant programs to identify barriers to care.

Pritzker said the changes will ensure no women needlessly die from preventable pregnancy-related deaths.

"Black women are three times more likely than White women to die from medical complications during pregnancy and childbirth. That is appalling, and it's unacceptable, and we're not going to let that happen anymore in the state of Illinois," he said.

The changes go into effect Jan. 1, 2026.