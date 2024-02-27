Former Chicago Bears kicker Robbie Gould introduced as coach at suburban school

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (CBS) – Former Chicago Bears kicker Robbie Gould becoming a high school football coach wasn't exactly the best-kept secret in northwest suburban Rolling Meadows.

Students literally shouted the news from their cars last week. But on Tuesday, it became official: Gould will be the next head coach at Rolling Meadows High School.

Of all the journalists in the room, John Lisy got to ask the first question.

"I'm feeling excited, a little bit nervous, but it should be fun," he said.

Students got priority because the press conference was at their school.

Gould was officially named as the newest Rolling Meadows Mustang.

After 18 seasons in the NFL, Tuesday was Day One as a high school coach.

"Today's the day," Gould said. "I cleared HR yesterday."

He added, "I'm just ready to get into football, and be around you guys and have some fun."

Gould said Chicago is home and he's fallen in love with high school football.

"Listen, I'm a living testament that sports don't last forever, and at the end of the day, my first resume that I ever had to make was for the Rolling Meadows head coaching job," Gould said.

His career move prompted some good questions.

He fielded questions like, "When you were in high school, did you see yourself being involved in the football scene?"

"How important is it for kids to maintain good grades?"

"Also, what would a typical day of practice look like?"

Few NFL kickers may be used to such scrutiny.

"It's definitely more engaging, you know?" Gould said. "Who wants to talk to a kicker after a game? Unless you kick a game-winner or something."

But Gould has been there and won.

"These moments don't always come your way, but the impact the impact they can make on a community and the kids is second to none," he said. "And to me, I'm living a purpose-filled life."

Ask any of the student journalists at Rolling Meadows, and they'll say the new head coach is worth the coverage.

"A former NFL player as a coach is going to be really good for the Mustangs," Lisy said.

Gould said he spent part of last season helping out the football team at Fremd High School in Palatine. The job at Rolling Meadows is his first full-time gig.

And it's no surprise that he'll be the team's special teams coordinator as well.