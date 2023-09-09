Pritzker announces Gotion electric battery facility coming to Kankakee
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) -- Illinois will get a significant economic boost.
Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a major electric vehicle battery factory is coming to Kankakee County.
A new $2 billion Gotion lithium battery plant will be built in Manteno - creating at least 2,600 jobs.
The company will soon offer a manufacturing training academy to train employees for careers in clean energy.
Once production begins, the plant will serve as a key supply chain for electric vehicle manufacturing.
Production is expected to begin in 2024.
