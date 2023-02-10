Gordon 'Buzz' Hannan, stage manager who spent 49 years with CBS 2, dies at 77

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gordon "Buzz" Hannan, a beloved member of the CBS 2 family, has passed away.

Hannan's family reported he passed away Thursday morning. He was 77.

Hannan spent 49 years with CBS 2 – starting in film processing in 1963, and then working as a stage manager alongside generations of CBS 2 News staffers.

As a floor director, Hannan was part of everything that went on at CBS 2 – and a direct witness to decades of changes in the technology and presentation of the news.

(l-r): Ron Vasser, Bill Kurtis, Paul Arndt, and Buzz Hannan in CBS 2's old McClurg Court newsroom. Ron Vasser

Former CBS 2 producer Roy Santoro wrote about the steady hand that Hannan provided while directing from the floor of CBS 2's working newsroom set at our old McClurg Court studios in Streeterville – with local legends Bill Kurtis and Walter Jacobson on the anchor desk.

"When we had that working newsroom there it would get loud and only Buzz could bring it under control. I remember more than once Buzz yelling: 'Hey, everyone shut the hell up. We are coming out of break. And even Bill and Walter would obey," Santoro wrote. "He always knew where everyone should be and when they should be there. And he was a funny guy with a good soul."

Buzz Hannan (standing, third from right) posing for a photo with the CBS 2 News team at the 1996 Democratic National Convention. Anchors Lester Holt and Linda MacLennan are seated at the center. Buzz Hannan

For 15 years, Hannan was also a fixture behind the scenes of "Siskel and Ebert," and later "Ebert and Roeper" – which taped from CBS 2's old studios. He also frequently worked with Jim Nantz on CBS' NFL coverage.

Mallory Albertyn

Hannan retired from CBS 2 in August 2012, and had most recently lived in Arizona.

In addition to his long list of career accomplishments, Hannan will be remembered by many as a friend, a mentor, and a man with a great sense of humor.