GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey rents Chicago apartment, Pritzker slams his remarks about city

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Republican Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is now renting an apartment in Chicago – saying he wants to immerse himself in the city.

Bailey has repeatedly called Chicago a "hellhole." He addressed the news media on Tuesday and once again blamed politicians for crime in Chicago.

"For those who will not see, lift the veils from your eyes, before they're ripped away by one of the gangs or criminals that our leaders have set free," Bailey said.

Bailey also criticized police policies in Chicago that he said limit their ability to chase criminals. He said he would change that.

Gov. JB Pritzker's office was quick to point out that Bailey's new apartment is on the Magnificent Mile.

"Despite regularly disparaging the City of Chicago as a hellhole, Bailey seems to have no problem enjoying his high-rise digs on the Magnificent Mile," Pritzker's office said in a statement. "He is grossly out of touch with Illinois families and no amount of Chicago cosplay can change just how extreme he is."