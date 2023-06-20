Watch CBS News
Local News

Google pours millions into Chicago Black, brown-owned businesses

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Google pours millions into Chicago Black, brown-owned businesses
Google pours millions into Chicago Black, brown-owned businesses 00:37

CHICAGO (CBS) – Google is pouring millions of dollars into Black and brown-owned businesses in Chicago.

"Join me on my mission to democratize the skill of public speaking and help the world speak more effectively, confidently and inclusively," said Nico Aguilar, the CEO of Speeko.

Speeko is an app that uses AI to help people become better speakers.

He's one of 14 Chicago business owners who were presented with $150,000 checks from Google.

The money came from Google's "Founders Fund," which has distributed more than $34 million to startups across the country since the fund was created in 2020.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 6:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.