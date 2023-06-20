Google pours millions into Chicago Black, brown-owned businesses

CHICAGO (CBS) – Google is pouring millions of dollars into Black and brown-owned businesses in Chicago.

"Join me on my mission to democratize the skill of public speaking and help the world speak more effectively, confidently and inclusively," said Nico Aguilar, the CEO of Speeko.

Speeko is an app that uses AI to help people become better speakers.

He's one of 14 Chicago business owners who were presented with $150,000 checks from Google.

The money came from Google's "Founders Fund," which has distributed more than $34 million to startups across the country since the fund was created in 2020.