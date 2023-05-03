Goodman Theatre hosts national competition in the name of playwright August Wilson

Goodman Theatre hosts national competition in the name of playwright August Wilson

Goodman Theatre hosts national competition in the name of playwright August Wilson

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Many are familiar with playwrights such as William Shakespeare, but some might not know about August Wilson.

The Goodman Theatre wanted to make sure some students are aware of his work. CBS 2s Shardaa Gray shows us how students from across the country displayed his work in a national competition.

"You wouldn't of had clothes on your back or a roof over your head. I done what I had to do."

These teenagers are digging deep to put on the perfect performance, 30 days from today.

Eight teenagers from different cities, such as Boston, Pittsburg and Chicago put their heart and soul on the stage at the Goodman Theatre.

They're competing to win college scholarships in the national August Wilson New Voices Competition.

Wilson was an American playwright, who passed away in 2005, leaving behind Pulitzer Prize Award winning works such as "Fences" and "The Piano Lesson." They are plays that depicted African American history in a dramatic way.

Goodman's Wilia Taylor said she wants to expand students' knowledge about African American playwrights.

"We want them to understand the history, legacy and cultural relevance of somebody who was such an incredibly gifted artist, but also an incredible chronicler of our history," said Taylor, the Goodman Theatre Education and Community Engagement Walter Director.

Each student performed a two to three minute monologue from one of Wilson's plays. Jasmine Rhodes took first place after performing as Rubie from "King Hedley II."

She said her grandmother was a big influence when it comes to the theatre.

"In fourth grade, she took me to see "The Lion King" on Broadway in Chicago. And ever since I saw that play, I knew that this is something I wanted to do," Rhodes said.

The competition also included five students who re-created a design from one of Wilson's plays. They were put on display outside the theatre.

"Your spirit can fit inside these words. So I think that's an important skill to have. Blackness is not just contained into the skin, but it's also a culture that's important," said Derrick Sanders, Associate Director of the Drama Division at Julliard.

The winning design will be put on the program next year. That person will advance to nationals, which will be held at the Albert Theatre. The theatre says it plans to host the competition next year.

✨Support tomorrow's artists today—literally. Join us TONIGHT, May 1 at 7pm for an evening of monologues and designs inspired by the legendary work of August Wilson, featuring talented teens from across the country. Get FREE tix: https://t.co/eI1zY7l5HGhttps://t.co/MT8OhG3JL6 — Goodman Theatre (@GoodmanTheatre) May 1, 2023