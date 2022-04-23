'Golden Girls' fan convention under way at Navy Pier

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A "Golden Girls" convention is under way at Navy Pier through the weekend.

The Golden Con for fans of the classic sitcom – starring Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty, Rue McClanahan, and Betty White – runs through Sunday.

"Golden Girls" fans can test their knowledge with games like "Picture it… Back in St. Olaf Story Slam Contest."

The convention also features a costume contest and autographs with actors who appeared on the show.

Among the guests are Lyn Greene, who played a young Dorothy Zbornak in flashback sequences; Cindy Fee, who sang the cover of Andrew Gold's "Thank You for Being a Friend" that became the "Golden Girls" theme song; Dinah Manoff, who played Carol Weston; and Amelia Kinkade and Dr. Melinda McClanahan, the sister and niece, respectively, of Rue McClanahan.



The late, great Betty White – an Oak Park native – was also set to get her own special moment of honor.