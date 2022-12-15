More gold coins dropped in Salvation Army Kettles in northwest suburbs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Salvation Army is thanking generous donors who dropped gold coins in two red kettles in the northwest suburbs.
Someone dropped a one-ounce South African coin worth $1,900 into a kettle outside the Jewel at Village Crossing in Niles.
Two more coins were donated to a bell ringer at the Walmart on Route 83 in Round Lake. Those were each worth $250.
Donors have dropped five gold coins and one silver coin in Salvation Army red kettles so far this holiday season.
