Gold Coast nail salon collecting donations to help those in need in Ukraine

Spa Emilia In Gold Coast Collecting Donations To Help Those In Need In Ukraine

CHICAGO (CBS) – More than 5,000 miles away from Ukraine -- for a gold coast nail salon, it's been a stressful and exhausting two weeks.

Workers at the salon have loved ones in Ukraine who've decided to stay and fight to defend their homes.

They're sharing their fears and worries only with CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot as their boss has come up with a plan to help their families.

Spa Emilia, a fixture in Chicago's Gold Coast for more than two decades, is showing it stands with Ukraine. They're collecting donations and giving the money to organizations dedicated to helping those in need in Ukraine.

Ninel Markiv, speaks to her mother-in-law, Svitlana Furka, while trying to hold back tears. She's asking Furka what the situation is like for her in Kherson Ukraine right now. Furka told Markiv half of her home has been destroyed by Russian bombing.

"She's most of the time, underground. No produce, no bread. Early morning, she can get the bread, but small piece," Markiv said.

Markiv is among three nail technicians working at Spa Emilia in the Gold Coast, with family in Ukraine right now. All three say their families have chosen to stay in Ukraine and protect their homes.

"Nobody's going down. They're staying and they're staying together."

Ruslana Hrytsyshyn says two of her cousins with prior military training are armed and protecting the border of the town they call home, located in southwestern Ukraine.

"They said that they're not giving up. They're staying, no matter what happens," she says.

A third nail technician with family in Ukraine, spoke to us if we agreed to conceal her identity.

Suzanne: "So they hear missiles, and they keep hearing the bombs drop, everyday?

Technician: "Yep."

Her family lives in Kyiv province. She says the area around their home is under constant attack by Russian troops.

Suzanne: "What have they told you?

Technician: "My parents? They cry. They're exhausted. They cannot sleep. They already, two nights they cannot sleep at all. They just pray. They hope."

Last Friday, Spa Emilia started collecting donations to help Ukraine.

"I think it's amazing how people are uniting together and helping other people who are experiencing so much pain and suffering."

Spa Emilia Asst. Manager, Emilia Gilewicz's family is from Poland -- a country that has shown tremendous support for Ukrainian refugees.

"I'm just extremely proud that Poland is helping a lot and providing so much assistance, to refugees, children, and women."

Markiv says her loved ones are deeply touched by the outpouring of support, from her Spa Emilia family.

"All the clients making donations. It's unbelievable, how helpful is this," Markiv said while holding back tears.

Since Friday, Spa Emilia has collected $4,000. They plan to give a different charity on this list a donation, every Friday.