Gold Coast Mass Shooting: 1 man in critical condition, 3 others injured

By Sabrina Franza

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Four people were shot overnight in Gold Coast Sunday night. 

Around 11:45 p.m., police said four people were shot in the 100 Block of West Division Street.

The victims range in age from 22 to 42. A 28-year-old man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical codition. 

The other three victims, a 22-year-old woman, a 24-year-old man, and a 42-year-old man were taken to a local hospital in good condition. 

Police believe the victims were shot by an unidentified man who left the scene in a black sedan.

Neighbor Max Claussen told CBS 2 he heard the shots. 

"I thought it was an exhaust or something and then all these blue lights start hitting my window I look outside and see this whole street blocked off," Claussen said. 

First published on August 14, 2023 / 5:37 AM

