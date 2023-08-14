Gold Coast Mass Shooting: 1 man in critical condition, 3 others injured

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Four people were shot overnight in Gold Coast Sunday night.

Around 11:45 p.m., police said four people were shot in the 100 Block of West Division Street.

The victims range in age from 22 to 42. A 28-year-old man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical codition.

The other three victims, a 22-year-old woman, a 24-year-old man, and a 42-year-old man were taken to a local hospital in good condition.

Police believe the victims were shot by an unidentified man who left the scene in a black sedan.

Neighbor Max Claussen told CBS 2 he heard the shots.

"I thought it was an exhaust or something and then all these blue lights start hitting my window I look outside and see this whole street blocked off," Claussen said.