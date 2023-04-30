Watch CBS News
7 goats, sheep killed after barn catches fire in Plainfield

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) – Several animals were killed following a barn fire in Plainfield Sunday morning.

Fire officials say the fire started just before 3 a.m. at a two-story barn at South Ridge and Wheeler Road.

A family of seven, who owned a home next to the barn, were awoken by the fire. The father and son tried to put out the fire with a garden hose before crews arrived, officials said.

Responding fire crews arrived and had to find water due to no fire hydrants in the area.

The barn containing several cows, goats, sheep, and chickens was burned down. Most of the animals were recovered, but several goats and sheep were killed as a result of the fire.

No other injuries were reported.

The home next to the barn had a little damage to the outside but is still livable, and the family was not displaced. 

