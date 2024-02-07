Suburban Chicago fifth grader earns spot in national go-kart competition
CHICAGO (CBS) – An Oak Park fifth grader's need for speed earned him a spot in the National Go-Kart Championship.
Pierce Joy, 10, showed off his shiny new trophy after winning the Illinois K-1 Junior League Championship.
With the win, he qualified for the Nationals in California in April.
In just his first season in the K-1 Speed City League, Joy made an appearance on the winner's podium 11 out of 12 times.
