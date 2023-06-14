GM, Samsung plan to build electric vehicle battery plant in New Carlisle, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- General Motors is making a big investment in northern Indiana.

GM and Samsung SDI have announced plans to build a more than $3 billion electric vehicle battery cell plant in New Carlisle, roughly 80 miles east of Chicago.

The project is expected to create 1,700 jobs and play a crucial role in GM's transition to electric vehicles, according to Gov. Eric Holcomb.

"This historic investment is further proof that Indiana has turned it up and shifted into a higher gear when it comes to helping create the future of mobility and more customer options out on the open road," Holcomb said in a statement.

The project is GM's fourth joint venture battery cell factory. It has announced three others with South Korea's LG Energy Solution. A 900-worker factory near Warren, Ohio, is starting to build cells, while plants in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and Lansing, Michigan, are in the works.

The new Indiana plant will house production lines to build nickel-rich prismatic and cylindrical cells and is expected to help significantly increase the accessibility and affordability of electric vehicles. The facility will have more than 30 GWh of capacity once finished.

GM has five plants in Indiana with more than 5,700 employees. It has stated a goal to sell only electric vehicles by 2035.

Construction on the new plant is expected to start within the next year, supporting more than 1,000 jobs during the build. The companies plan to start production in New Carlisle in 2026.