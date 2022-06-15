Glucose monitors used by diabetics now covered by insurance in Illinois

Glucose monitors used by diabetics are now covered by insurance in Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new Illinois law now requires insurance companies to cover continuous glucose monitors for people with diabetes.

"These devices are vital. But for too long, diabetics have had to make the impossible choice between obtaining this necessary medical equipment or putting food on the table. In Illinois we won't accept that any longer," said Governor JB Pritzker.

Governor JB Pritzker signed the bill Wednesday morning at Lurie Children's Hospital.

The devices track blood sugar levels 24 hours a day and prevent the need for emergency medical care. More than 1.3 million people in Illinois are living with diabetes.

