Glenview teens to compete in international karate tournament

GLENVIEW (CBS) - The Maccabiah Games, known as the Jewish Olympics, happen every four years in Israel, bringing together 10,000 athletes from 60 counties to compete in 47 sports.

CBS 2's Jacie Kostek spoke with two young black belts from Glenview who will get the chance to represent Team USA this week.

Ava Brenner and Julia Kerpel got in their final training before setting off to Israel at the North Shore Dojo in Glenview.

"My tournament mode is blocking everyone out, listening to myself and trusting myself," Brenner said. She added, "My entire karate career I've been waiting for this day and it's getting more real."

Brenner, 15, said she started karate when she was just 5 years old. Kerpel, 17, started at age 10.

The Maccabiah Games, known as the Jewish Olympics, happen every four years in Israel, bringing together 10,000 athletes from 60 counties to compete in 47 sports. CBS 2's Jacie Kostek spoke with two young black belts from Glenview who will get the chance to represent Team USA this week. CBS

As they worked toward their black belts, they were surrounded by constant reminders of an eventual goal.

"We have flags all around the dojo from Maccabiah and my sensei told me that he wanted me to go and I said, 'OK, great, how do I do that?'" Kerpel said.

While earning a black belt as a teenager isn't necessarily rare, representing your country and competing at the international level is. But for both Brenner and Kerpel, the path was first forged by their families.

"I started because my mom was actually a black belt," Kerpel said. "My mom, my grandma and my uncle all trained at this dojo with this sensei, Jeff Kohn."

Brenner said, "I originally got into the sport from my dad who has trained for over 30 years, I think, and he really wanted me to start. He was like, 'I don't care if I have a girl or boy. She's doing karate or he's doing karate."

Brenner's dad competed at the Maccabiah Games himself in 1997 and will serve as Team USA's junior karate coach this year.

But beyond preparing for the Maccabiah Games, the girls said karate has prepared them for something else - life.

The Maccabiah Games, known as the Jewish Olympics, happen every four years in Israel, bringing together 10,000 athletes from 60 counties to compete in 47 sports. CBS 2's Jacie Kostek spoke with two young black belts from Glenview who will get the chance to represent Team USA this week. CBS

"Karate has taught me strength and discipline," Kerpel said. "I'm a young woman. I'll be going to college soon and it's really important to my mom and my family that I'm able to protect myself both physically and mentally."

So while their families were their way into karate, both girls said the drive is all theirs now and something they will likely continue to pass on.

"If I have kids, I want them to do it too," Brenner said.

Brenner and Kerpel planned to travel to Israel this week before the opening ceremony on July 14. The Junior Karate Tournament is slated for July 19-20.