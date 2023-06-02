Watch CBS News
Glenview principal, church leader stuck to wall with duct tape

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Kids in a north suburb had a very productive afternoon, duct-taping their principal and a church leader to a wall! 

It was all in good fun, and after the Glenview community raised  $12,000 for Saint Catherine Laboure. It took students an hour and a half and 12 rolls of duct tape to stick Principal Jodi Reuter and Father Isaac Lara to the gym wall.

Afterward, both sticky participants got loose, showing off their new tape outfits.

