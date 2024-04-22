Chicago area synagogue marks Passover while honoring Israeli hostages

CHICAGO (CBS) – With Monday marking the first night of Passover, when Jewish families tell the story of how they escaped slavery in ancient Egypt, the holiday arrives this year with extra significance.

The exodus was thousands of years ago, but this year, at Am Shalom in north suburban Glencoe, chairs with the names and photos of hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza were on display.

Oct. 7 was the worst attack on Jewish people since the Holocaust.

"It's hard to celebrate the holiday of freedom with knowing that there's still 133 people who are not able to be with their families," said Rabbi Steve Lowenstein.

Passover lasts for eight nights.