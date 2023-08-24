Watch CBS News
Local News

Cyclist critically injured in crash with van in Glencoe

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bicyclist was critically injured Wednesday afternoon in north suburban Glencoe, after crashing into the back of a van.

Police said, around 4:15 p.m., officers responded to a crash at Sheridan Road and South Avenue. A 64-year-old man who had been riding a bike north on Sheridan Road crashed into the back of a Dodge Ram ProMaster van.

The bicyclist was taken to NorthShore Evanston Hospital in critical condition.

The van driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police, police said.

Sheridan Road was closed at the scene of the crash until about 9:30 p.m.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 23, 2023 / 10:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.