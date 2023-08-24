Cyclist critically injured in crash with van in Glencoe

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bicyclist was critically injured Wednesday afternoon in north suburban Glencoe, after crashing into the back of a van.

Police said, around 4:15 p.m., officers responded to a crash at Sheridan Road and South Avenue. A 64-year-old man who had been riding a bike north on Sheridan Road crashed into the back of a Dodge Ram ProMaster van.

The bicyclist was taken to NorthShore Evanston Hospital in critical condition.

The van driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police, police said.

Sheridan Road was closed at the scene of the crash until about 9:30 p.m.