Glenbrook South High School to unveil new health center Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Glenbrook South High School will unveil an exciting new addition to its campus.

A ribbon cutting for the Glenbrook School Health Center is planned for Friday morning.

The facility is meant to provide students in the Glenbrook High School District 225 with medical care and treat those who may need more complex care in an effort to keep kids in the classroom.

The Glenview center will be staffed by Advocate Health.

The district will provide transportation from surrounding high schools in the district as needed.

Services will be free for students and staff.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 6:37 AM

