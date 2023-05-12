Watch CBS News
Bond set for Glenbard South student charged with bringing gun to school

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Student charged with bringing gun to Glenbard South High School
Student charged with bringing gun to Glenbard South High School 00:22

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (CBS) -- A DuPage County teen is facing charges for allegedly bringing a gun to school.

It happened Monday at Glenbard South High School, located at 23W200 Butterfield Rd. 

According to the Sheriff's Office, the teen threatened other students with a gun in the school's parking lot.

When police searched his car, they found an unloaded handgun.

The teen is now facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon.

His bond is set at $500,000.

First published on May 12, 2023 / 8:39 AM

