Bond set for Glenbard South student charged with bringing gun to school

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (CBS) -- A DuPage County teen is facing charges for allegedly bringing a gun to school.

It happened Monday at Glenbard South High School, located at 23W200 Butterfield Rd.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the teen threatened other students with a gun in the school's parking lot.

When police searched his car, they found an unloaded handgun.

The teen is now facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon.

His bond is set at $500,000.