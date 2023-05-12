Bond set for Glenbard South student charged with bringing gun to school
GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (CBS) -- A DuPage County teen is facing charges for allegedly bringing a gun to school.
It happened Monday at Glenbard South High School, located at 23W200 Butterfield Rd.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the teen threatened other students with a gun in the school's parking lot.
When police searched his car, they found an unloaded handgun.
The teen is now facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon.
His bond is set at $500,000.
