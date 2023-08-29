Glenbard North High School student accused of violent threat against his principal

Glenbard North student accused of violent threat against principal

WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) -- A high school student in west suburban Carol Stream is facing criminal charges, accused of threatening his principal.

Zachary Kurzeja, 18 - a student at Glenbard North High School - is charged with Class 4 felony disorderly conduct. He was in DuPage County court Monday morning.

Investigators said last week, Kurzeja told another student, "Hey man, if you heard someone shot the principal in the head, don't look at me."

The DuPage County State's Attorney's office said it takes any threat of violence aimed at a school very seriously.