Watch CBS News
Local News

Glenbard North High School student accused of violent threat against his principal

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Glenbard North student accused of violent threat against principal
Glenbard North student accused of violent threat against principal 00:15

WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) -- A high school student in west suburban Carol Stream is facing criminal charges, accused of threatening his principal.

Zachary Kurzeja, 18 - a student at Glenbard North High School - is charged with Class 4 felony disorderly conduct. He was in DuPage County court Monday morning.

Investigators said last week, Kurzeja told another student, "Hey man, if you heard someone shot the principal in the head, don't look at me."

The DuPage County State's Attorney's office said it takes any threat of violence aimed at a school very seriously.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 28, 2023 / 7:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.