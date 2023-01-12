Glen Ellyn unveils 'The Grove' mural illustrating the area's native trees

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It may be the middle of winter, but something beautiful is blooming in west suburban Glen Ellyn.

On Thursday, the city unveiled a new mural that's been months in the making. It's called "The Grove."

It was designed by artist Juan De La Mora.

His design beat out more than 60 other submissions from artists around the world and it was selected in a vote of more than 2,000 community members.

De La Mora used acrylic paint to cover the 91-foot funnel with images of trees native to the town.

Thanks to all those who came out for the ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion of “The Grove.” This new addition to... Posted by Village of Glen Ellyn - Government on Thursday, January 12, 2023