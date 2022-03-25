Seniors hit dance floor in Glen Ellyn in a powerful moment after so much isolation

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (CBS) -- They hit the dance floor at a party strictly for seniors in west suburban Glen Ellyn Thursday night - after two years of waiting.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, gathering together means so much more now after isolation in the pandemic.

The parking lot for the Abbington Distinctive Banquets at Route 53 and Butterfield Road was packed Thursday night. Sure, it was rainy, but plenty of people brought umbrellas, walkers, and a few high heels to get to the ballroom.

Carolyn Greer of Oswego is one of more than 700 seniors looking forward to hearing her favorite tunes.

"Some Freddy Jackson, some Luther Vandross, and I'm a fan of Adele now," she said.

Some ABBA and Wild Cherry were on the playlist too, among many others.

The senior dance is a treasured event for so many.

"We were quarantined for what, a good year and half. We finally start coming out," Greer said. "But it feels good to be able to mingle."

There is also something special about hitting the floor – especially with dear friends.

"It's wonderful just to get out and to be with friends and to enjoy life," said Julie Shaver.

Ms. Shaver of Lombard, and Beverly Ainsworth and Charlene Herbert of Naperville, are three longtime friends.

"It's wonderful to come have a dinner made for us and be with friends and dance," Ainsworth said.

Herbert said modestly that she "used to be the dancer of the group." On this night, she did more watching – but was there ever still plenty to enjoy.

"We were very ready for this," Herbert said. "We've needed this for a long time and we're grateful for it."

The fact is that many seniors did not make it through the pandemic, and other seniors felt isolated.

"What's been missing is the socialization programs, and that's the community dining programs where seniors come together and socialize," said Marilyn Krolak of the DuPage Senior Citizen Council.

So after a two-year hiatus, the DuPage Senior Citizens Council is thrilled, and the dance floor has proved how pumped seniors are to gather again.