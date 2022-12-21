Glass window crashes to ground in Jewelers Row

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A glass window fell from the second floor and shattered on the ground in Jewelers Row in the Loop Tuesday night.

It was just after 6 p.m. when the glass fell from a window two stories up at the Jewelers Center at the Mallers Building, at 5 S. Wabash Ave.

Surveillance video showed the moment the glass broke. Exit stairs from the Washington/Wabash Loop 'L' stop are located nearby.

Red caution tape was set up at the scene as firefighters cleaned up the glass.