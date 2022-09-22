Police investigating after glass doors of 2 businesses smashed in Sauganash
CHICAGO (CBS) – The front doors of two businesses in the Sauganash neighborhood were left smashed Thursday morning.
The glass doors of a Starbucks and Subway were left shattered after someone threw a large rock threw both locations, in the 4100 block of West Peterson Avenue around 4:10 p.m.
Police say nothing appears to be taken and no injuries were reported.
We're also hearing two other stores may have been hit - including one in Harwood Heights.
No one is in custody.
