Save lives by giving blood at the Chicago Auto Show

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- New cars are fun to drive, but at the Chicago Auto Show, you can find out how you can work in the industry.

 Automotive Career Day gets underway on the showroom floor Tuesday at 10 a.m.

It's where people can learn all about careers in the automotive field. From technicians to mechanics and other jobs.

Attendees can also save lives at the event.

The Chicago Auto Show also includes a very special blood drive.

The Dennis Buckley Memorial Blood Drive happens every year at the show.

Under Buckley's leadership, the Chicago Auto Show began holding blood drives to benefit community members in need. Buckley died in 2004 and the blood drive honors his memory.

CBS 2 is at the Chicago Auto Show all week and invites you to "Shift Gears" on Tuesday. Take a look at some of the hottest cars on our Chicago Auto Show special, at 6:30 p.m.

First published on February 12, 2024 / 6:28 PM CST

