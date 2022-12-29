Girl, 17, dies after crashing car into embankment in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) – A 17-year-old girl is killed after crashing her vehicle into an embankment in Plainfield Wednesday evening.

Police said around 6:23 p.m., members of the Plainfield Police Department and Fire Protection District responded to a serious crash in the vicinity of 143rd Street - just west of Frontage Road.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a grey Hyundai Elantra off the side of the road and into a deep embankment.

A witness told police that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on 143rd Street when it left the roadway.

The girl, who was the driver of the vehicle, died from her injuries, police said.

The roadway remained closed for several hours while the investigation was conducted. The roadway has since been opened.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Cmdr. Anthony Novak at 815-267-7234.