Girl found on Chicago's Northwest Side; police ask for help identifying her

Update: The girl has been identified, police said.

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are attempting to identify a young child who was found on the city's Northwest Side Thursday morning.

Police said the young girl was between about 3 and 5 years old, and she was listed around 3 feet tall and around 50 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair and is Hispanic. They released a photo of her wearing a gray t-shirt with Care Bears characters and was wearing no pants or shoes.

Anyone with information about the girl's identity or family is asked to call Area 5 Detectives at 312-746-6554.