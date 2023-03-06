Girl, 6, donates 25 toys she won at Chuck E. Cheese to cancer charity

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 6-year-old girl in the western suburbs is bringing smiles to the faces of kids who are battling cancer.

Lucy Tresch used 27,000 prize tickets to buy 25 toys at Chuck E. Cheese in Naperville in February.

She later donated them to the Pediatric Oncology Treasure Chest Foundation. Lucy was inspired by her mom, who has been donating to local children's charities for 13 years.

At a celebration for Lucy on Sunday, that Chuck E. Cheese location also donated an extra 25 toys.