Watch CBS News
Local News

Girl, 6, donates 25 toys she won at Chuck E. Cheese to cancer charity

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

6-year-old donates 25 toys she won at Chuck E. Cheese
6-year-old donates 25 toys she won at Chuck E. Cheese 01:00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 6-year-old girl in the western suburbs is bringing smiles to the faces of kids who are battling cancer.

Lucy Tresch used 27,000 prize tickets to buy 25 toys at Chuck E. Cheese in Naperville in February. 

She later donated them to the Pediatric Oncology Treasure Chest Foundation. Lucy was inspired by her mom, who has been donating to local children's charities for 13 years.

At a celebration for Lucy on Sunday, that Chuck E. Cheese location also donated an extra 25 toys.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 6, 2023 / 10:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.