5-year-old girl dies, man hospitalized after apartment fire on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago fire and police responded to a deadly apartment fire in the Englewood neighborhood Tuesday morning.
It happened at a multi-unit apartment in the 500 block of West Marquette Road around 7:15 a.m.
Police say a 5-year-old girl was found unresponsive inside the building and was pronounced dead on the scene. A man was also hospitalized after attempting a possible rescue in the unit, CFD said.
No other injuries were reported.
Five people have been displaced including two other children, an infant and a 6-year-old, who were also inside the unit at the time of the fire.
As of Tuesday, it is unclear as to what started the fire.
