5-year-old girl dies, man hospitalized after apartment fire on Chicago's South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago fire and police responded to a deadly apartment fire in the Englewood neighborhood Tuesday morning.

It happened at a multi-unit apartment in the 500 block of West Marquette Road around 7:15 a.m.

Police say a 5-year-old girl was found unresponsive inside the building and was pronounced dead on the scene. A man was also hospitalized after attempting a possible rescue in the unit, CFD said.  

No other injuries were reported. 

Five people have been displaced including two other children, an infant and a 6-year-old, who were also inside the unit at the time of the fire. 

As of Tuesday, it is unclear as to what started the fire. 

First published on December 26, 2023 / 8:21 AM CST

