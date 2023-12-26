5-year-old girl dies, man hospitalized after apartment fire on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago fire and police responded to a deadly apartment fire in the Englewood neighborhood Tuesday morning.

It happened at a multi-unit apartment in the 500 block of West Marquette Road around 7:15 a.m.

Police say a 5-year-old girl was found unresponsive inside the building and was pronounced dead on the scene. A man was also hospitalized after attempting a possible rescue in the unit, CFD said.

No other injuries were reported.

Five people have been displaced including two other children, an infant and a 6-year-old, who were also inside the unit at the time of the fire.

As of Tuesday, it is unclear as to what started the fire.