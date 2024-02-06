Girl battling cancer honored with award at Aurora, Illinois City Council meeting

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- A 12-year-old girl battling cancer received a special honor in Aurora Tuesday night.

Abigail Ayala was honored with the Award of Valor at an Aurora City Council meeting. The award coincides with World Cancer Day, which was Sunday, and the one-year anniversary of Abigail's diagnosis on Wednesday.

Abigail, a sixth grader, was diagnosed with a desmoplastic small round cell tumor – an aggressive sarcoma – for which she has been undergoing major surgery. She is also now completing her 18th and final round of chemotherapy before beginning radiation, the City of Aurora said.

Her mother, Sandra, called her daughter a warrior who has learned to be strong and resilient regardless of adversity.

Mayor Richard Irvin presented Abigail with the award and gifts during the council meeting Tuesday night.