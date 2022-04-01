Girl, 7, seriously hurt in hit-and-run in Altgeld Gardens area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 7-year-old girl was hit by a car in the Altgeld Gardens development on the city's Far South Side Friday afternoon.

At 3:08 p.m., the girl was in the street in the 900 block of East 33rd Place when she was hit by a car heading east.



The victim suffered injuries to both her legs and her right arm. The offending driver fled the scene, and the victim was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in serious condition.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.