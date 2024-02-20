Watch CBS News
Girl, 13, abducted by non-custodial parent, Chicago Police say

By Adam Harrington

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The search was on Tuesday for a 13-year-old girl was abducted from a hospital by her non-custodial parent last week.

Chicago Police said Aamaya Key-Knox is a ward of the state, and was in care at an unspecified hospital when her non-custodial mother, Antoinette Knox, signed her out this past Friday.

Knox and her daughter were last seen in the area of 35th Street and Western Avenue, police said. Knox is known to frequent the Wentworth (2nd) Police District – which includes Bronzeville, Kenwood, and Hyde Park.

Aamaya is a Black female with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. She stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 259 pounds, police said.

aamaya-key-knox.png
Aamaya Key-Knox Chicago Police

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Central Area detectives at 312-746-6554.

Adam Harrington
adam-harrington-2.jpg

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS News Chicago.

First published on February 20, 2024 / 5:18 PM CST

