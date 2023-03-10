GiGi's Playhouse aims to spread acceptance of those with Down syndrome

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (CBS) – As we highlight Women's History Month, we introduce you to a woman with endless passion.

As CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reported, she and her daughter GiGi have created a growing network for individuals with Down syndrome.

You'll often find Nancy Gianni greeting and encouraging students at GiGi's Playhouse in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates.

It's been 20 years since she founded and opened her first location shortly after her daughter, GiGi, was born with Down syndrome.

"I didn't know what this new life of Down syndrome would be but what I did know was there was so much negativity surrounding it and I wanted to change that. I want to change that dialogue," Gianni said. "I want to add celebration to that diagnosis. It's been really cool to have GiGi show me what comes next and what else we need to be doing."

GiGi's Playhouse has grown as GiGi herself has. With 57 brick and mortar locations providing free educational, therapeutic and training programs. They're virtually serving an incredible 83 countries.

"I wanted people to see the potential in individuals with Down syndrome," Gianni said.

Nancy and GiGi's mission of inclusion is more important than ever. They've made significant strides, but a lot of negativity remains.

"We don't have the acceptance we need," Gianni said. "We still have too much bullying. We don't have opportunities for jobs. Less than 16 percent of persons with disabilities are employed."

Together, mom and daughter have traveled the world, pushing their message. Recently, they met with women from Qatar who want to use GiGi's Playhouse as a model.

"Watching GiGi just come into her own as a woman, like shaking their hands, the dignitaries' hands, and knowing what she needed to do in that moment -- and watching her just be that woman," she said. "She's 20 years old now."

This weekend, GiGi will again be a host for their annual fundraiser, the "I Have a Voice Gala."

"I am proud of it," GiGi said. "It makes me happy and I'm hosting a gala with Amanda Booth and Wendell Davis."

GiGi is excited this year not only for her dress, but having someone special on her arm.

"It's gold, and my boyfriend loves it," she said. "I have a new boyfriend. His name is Lucas. I love him, and he loves me, and we always hang out -- and even better, he's coming to the gala as my date."

Gianni added, "The most amazing thing about this night is the energy that surrounds it, because everybody who comes to this gala chooses to come because they accept our kids as they are -- so you can't even imagine the energy that surrounds that, because you know, our kids feel that."

"For me, GiGi's has always been about no limits, and GiGi has always had no limits on her own life," Gianni continued "I'm so excited where she is today, and I can't wait to see where she's going to go in the future."

GiGi has already sung the National Anthem at Wrigley Field, among plenty of other achievements.

"We now have a model that gets individuals with Down syndrome ready for the world," Gianni said. "Now we have to get the world ready for them."

Nancy and GiGi hope others will help spread the message of acceptance. You can go to IAcceptYou.org and take the Generation G Pledge.

Tickets are also still available for this Saturday's "I Have a Voice Gala." Head to GiGis Playhouse's website to be a part of it.