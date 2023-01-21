Gigantar, 24-foot guitar sculpture, arrives at Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- The largest hand-made guitar sculpture ever created was mounted at the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 in Joliet on Friday.

Rick Nielsen of Rockford's Cheap Trick was there to help welcome the 24-foot sculpture – known as Gigantar. Its body looks not so much like a Fender Stratocaster as a U.S. highway shield – like the one that historically marked Route 66.

Published reports noted that the 24-foot Gigantar was unveiled last weekend at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey, with Jim Babjak and Dennis Diken of the Smithereens in attendance.

It began its nearly week-long trek to the museum this past Saturday, heading across five states on a flatbed truck and making stops at historical sites before arriving in Joliet.

It is now mounted on the exterior of the building to welcome visitors like a sign.

Artist Shannon MacDonald was commissioned by the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum to create Gigantar. MacDonald has created artwork for legends throughout history in music, entertainment, sports, and politics – including The Beatles, Cheap Trick, Elvis Presley, Billie Holiday, Sylvester Stallone, Jackie Kennedy, Muhammad Ali, and Charlie Chaplin. She was once deemed the World's Greatest Beatles Artist by the Mayor of Liverpool, according to published reports.