Watch CBS News
Local News

Giant American flag now on display at Macy's through Labor Day

By CBSChicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Giant American flag now on display at Macy's through Labor Day
Giant American flag now on display at Macy's through Labor Day 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a grand old flag now waving in the State Street Macy's.

Workers unfurled the flag, tied it to the pole, steamed it and lifted it to the ceiling. The retailer raised the 5,000 square-foot flag this morning in honor of those who died in service to the nation.

The tradition actually began with Marshall Field's in 1916 with a wool flag. The current flag will be on display through Labor Day.

CBSChicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBSChicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 25, 2022 / 12:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.