Giant American flag now on display at Macy's through Labor Day

Giant American flag now on display at Macy's through Labor Day

Giant American flag now on display at Macy's through Labor Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a grand old flag now waving in the State Street Macy's.

Workers unfurled the flag, tied it to the pole, steamed it and lifted it to the ceiling. The retailer raised the 5,000 square-foot flag this morning in honor of those who died in service to the nation.

The tradition actually began with Marshall Field's in 1916 with a wool flag. The current flag will be on display through Labor Day.