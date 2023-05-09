Watch CBS News
Sec. of State Giannoulias making Illinois the first state to ban banning books

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- When you hear the words "Secretary of State" you probably think drivers licenses and expired plate stickers.

But the office oversees the state's public libraries. Newly elected Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is taking that responsibility and making sure Illinois is the first state to ban book bans.

"I have three little girls. There are books that, obviously, I don't want them to read. That being said, I could never fathom what books their kids should and should not read," Giannoulias said. "It literally goes against freedom of speech. It's dangerous and we have to step up for our libraries and librarians."

Currently, 37 states have banned books, including some in Illinois. For the full interview with the Illinois Secretary of State, head to CBSChicago.com.

CBS 2 and the Illinois Sec. of State 07:32

It includes info on a new change coming to laws about objects hanging from your rear view mirror.

