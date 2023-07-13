Watch CBS News
Uber driver convicted of sexually abusing woman in Elmhurst

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uber driver has been convicted of sexually abusing a passenger in western suburban Elmhurst.

On Wednesday, a DuPage County jury found 35-year-old Ghazwan Alani guilty of one count of attempted criminal sexual assault and one count of criminal sexual abuse.

Prosecutors said, in May 2020, a 23-year-old woman got into Alani's Uber, and when they arrived at her destination in Elmhurst, he got into the back seat and sexually abused her.

The victim kicked Alani and escaped. He's being held at the DuPage County Jail, and is due back in court next month. He faces up to 7 years in prison when he's sentenced.

