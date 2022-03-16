Get free groceries when you get a COVID vaccine at Roseland Community Hospital Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Getting your COVID-19 vaccine could earn you free groceries Wednesday.
Molina Healthcare of Illinois and the Roseland Community Hospital are holding a vaccine clinic. The first 50 people who get a vaccine or booster shot also get a bag of food, with meats, veggies and pasta.
The clinic runs at Roseland Community Hospital on 111th Street from 9 a.m. until noon.
It you can't make it, there's another vaccine clinic next week and one more in April.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.