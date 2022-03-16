Get free groceries when you get a COVID vaccine at Roseland Community Hospital Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Getting your COVID-19 vaccine could earn you free groceries Wednesday.

Molina Healthcare of Illinois and the Roseland Community Hospital are holding a vaccine clinic. The first 50 people who get a vaccine or booster shot also get a bag of food, with meats, veggies and pasta.

The clinic runs at Roseland Community Hospital on 111th Street from 9 a.m. until noon.

It you can't make it, there's another vaccine clinic next week and one more in April.