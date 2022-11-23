5-month-old German Shepard trains as rescue dog in McHenry County
CHICAGO (CBS) – Firefighters in Wonder Lake have a new recruit to train, and while that's not normally news, we thought who it is will put a smile on your face.
The 5-month-old German Shepard, named Jager, just joined the Wonder Lake Fire District.
Together, he and his handler will do 18 months of training on and off-duty until Jager is certified as the first official search and rescue dog for any McHenry County fire department.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.