5-month-old German Shepard trains as rescue dog in McHenry County

5-month-old German Shepard trains as rescue dog in McHenry County
CHICAGO (CBS) – Firefighters in Wonder Lake have a new recruit to train, and while that's not normally news, we thought who it is will put a smile on your face.

The 5-month-old German Shepard, named Jager, just joined the Wonder Lake Fire District.

Together, he and his handler will do 18 months of training on and off-duty until Jager is certified as the first official search and rescue dog for any McHenry County fire department.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 5:22 PM

