5 Chicago elementary students hospitalized after apparently taking edibles at school

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five children were taken to hospitals Monday afternoon, after apparently taking marijuana edibles at an elementary school in the Austin neighborhood.

Chicago Fire Department officials said five students were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and West Suburban Medical Center after apparently consuming edibles at George Leland Elementary School, at 512 S. Lavergne Ave.

All five students were under age 15, and were in good condition.

Further information was not immediately available.

Todd Feurer

First published on April 22, 2024 / 2:03 PM CDT

