Watch CBS News
Local News

Factory explosion prompts hazardous materials response in Geneva

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Crews trying to contain factory fire in Geneva
Crews trying to contain factory fire in Geneva 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters are responding to an explosion at a countertop manufacturing factory in west suburban Geneva.

The Geneva Fire Department said the explosion happened at Olon Industries, 411 Union St., prompting a hazardous materials response.

Nearby Wheeler Park and a neighboring senior center have been evacuated as a precaution.

The cause of the explosion is unknown, and fire department officials said they do not yet know if there have been any injuries.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 7, 2023 / 3:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.