Factory explosion prompts hazardous materials response in Geneva

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters are responding to an explosion at a countertop manufacturing factory in west suburban Geneva.

The Geneva Fire Department said the explosion happened at Olon Industries, 411 Union St., prompting a hazardous materials response.

Nearby Wheeler Park and a neighboring senior center have been evacuated as a precaution.

The cause of the explosion is unknown, and fire department officials said they do not yet know if there have been any injuries.