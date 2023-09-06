Geneva activists protest against construction they say will eliminate old trees

GENEVA, Ill. (CBS) -- Activists in west suburban Geneva protested Tuesday against construction they say will destroy 300-year-old trees and harm endangered bats.

The protesters gathered at Kirk Road and Fabyan Parkway. They temporarily stopped a worker from cutting down trees by blocking machinery.

Protesters claim Midwest Industrial Funds is starting construction on an industrial park before a city permit allows.

They say the timing is important to avoid impacting endangered bats that could be living in the trees.

"There is now a 30-foot-wide gash right through the heart of the remnant oak woodlands," Brian Maher of Geneva Township said at a Geneva City Council meeting.

We have reached out to the construction company, but have not heard back.