Watch CBS News
Local News

Generations of Jesse White Tumblers gather for reunion

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Jesse White tumblers gather for reunion
Jesse White tumblers gather for reunion 02:11

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Current and former members of the world-famous Jesse White Tumbling Team got together Saturday to catch up and make new friends at a reunion.

The event was hosted by team founder and former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, at the Jesse White Community Center, 410 W. Chicago Ave.

The program also included awards – and of course, a performance by the tumblers.

Some former members of the team had emotional words for their leader.

"Mr. White has always been the perfect example to me as the way leadership is supposed to go," one former member said.

"This is not a team no more," another said. "This is a brotherhood."

White first created the tumbling team back in 1959 – making this its 64th year.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 11, 2023 / 6:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.