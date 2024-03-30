Watch CBS News
Local News

14-year-old Gaza girl receiving treatment in Chicago after losing legs in bombing

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Child double amputee honored in Chicago
Child double amputee honored in Chicago 00:52

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Groups in the southwest suburbs of Chicago are gathering to honor a young girl from Gaza who lost both of her legs due to the Israel-Hamas War. 

Leyan, 14, says her life was forever changed on Oct. 27 when a blast hit her house. 

She sustained serious injuries to her legs and had to have them amputated without anesthesia. 

At a ceremony, Leyan described the attack that killed two of her sisters and two other children. 

"The targeting and bombing of my house also led to the killing of [a] one-day-old ... and my 5-year-old niece," she said. 

Leyan is now receiving treatment at Shriner's Hospital with help from the nonprofit Heal Palestine. 

She says she now wants to become a doctor to help other children who have suffered from war. 

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 30, 2024 / 10:22 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.