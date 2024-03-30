14-year-old Gaza girl receiving treatment in Chicago after losing legs in bombing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Groups in the southwest suburbs of Chicago are gathering to honor a young girl from Gaza who lost both of her legs due to the Israel-Hamas War.

Leyan, 14, says her life was forever changed on Oct. 27 when a blast hit her house.

She sustained serious injuries to her legs and had to have them amputated without anesthesia.

At a ceremony, Leyan described the attack that killed two of her sisters and two other children.

"The targeting and bombing of my house also led to the killing of [a] one-day-old ... and my 5-year-old niece," she said.

Leyan is now receiving treatment at Shriner's Hospital with help from the nonprofit Heal Palestine.

She says she now wants to become a doctor to help other children who have suffered from war.