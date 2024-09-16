Watch CBS News
Gas prices are down in Chicago, here's what you need to know

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — It's a good time to fill your tank if driving through Chicago. 

According to GasBuddy, Chicago's average gasoline price has fallen 13.5 cents per gallon in the last week and 43.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. 

Chicago prices averaged $3.57 on Monday. In September 2023, prices averaged $4.15 per gallon. In 2022, the average was $4.26. 

GasBuddy surveyed over 1,400 gas stations in Chicago. 

The price drop is not just in Chicago. GasBuddy reported the national average has fallen 6.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.15 per gallon Monday.

The national average was $3.85 per gallon in 2023. 

In September 2020, the average price was $2.41 due to a drop in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

